Olinda Hints On Another Wedding, Baby With Tytan

After reportedly getting back together with her estranged husband, United Kingdom-based socialite and businesswoman, Olinda Chapel has taken to social media seeking ideas on which direction to take following her reunion with Njabulo “Tytan” Nkomo.

Writing on Facebook, Olinda tossed a rhetorical question at her legion of fans asking whether or not it is allowed to rewed and have a new baby after reuniting with a partner.

“I have an ask kana vanhu vakamborambana, vodzokerana. Zvinoita here kungotangidza patsva. New roora, new wedding, new mwana (I have a question, if a couple reunites after divorcing is it ok to start anew paying the brideprice all over again, rewedding and having another baby),” wrote the controversial personality in a now-deleted Facebook post.

The couple was married for just a year before parting ways.