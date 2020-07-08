Obadiah Moyo’s Dismisal Is Nothing: Nkosana Moyo

By Fadzai Ndangana

Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) leader Dr Nkosana Moyo has commented on the removal of Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo from his cabinet post, saying his dismissal is a very small battle won in the scheme of things as long as the big fish are still unscathed.

Posting on Twitter, Moyo said Zimbabwe’s fight against corruption had not taken shape as many criminals are still walking scot free.

“The fight against corruption will only mean something when everyone complicit in government is brought to book, ” said Nkosana Moyo.

One social media user concurred with Moyo said the former Chitungwiza hospital Chief Executive Officer’s dismissal was worthless if his accomplices are still walking free and the money is not returned.

“As long as ED and ZANU PF  are in charge of this country , I wont be satisfied with the firing of Obadiah Moyo. A leaf has fallen but the tree remains standing. The whole system must go,”

Mnangagwa ousted the Health Minister amid mounting pressure from citizens who were calling for his dismissal with an online petition garnering over 17 000 signatures.

A statement by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Moyo had been dismissed for conduct inappropriate for a government minister.

Moyo is out on RTGS$50 000 bail after he was arrested in connection with an inflated COVID-19 medical supplies and sundry procurement tender deal to the tune of USD$60 Million.

