Nurses Served With Eviction Notice Amid Industrial Action

Nurses residing at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals held a demonstration today after they were served with notice of eviction by the health centre administration accusing them of flouting an agreement to avail themselves in times of emergencies including stay aways and disasters.

In a memo, the Chief Executive Officer for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Ernest Manyawu said the three months notice will commence from the the 1st of July 2020.

According to the memo, residents at the hospital are supposed to avail themselves in times of emergencies that may be occasioned by disasters, stay aways, industrial action and any other such disturbances.

“The hospital has experienced numerous emergencies and industrial action in the last 12 months. Despite the calls for emergency cover in those situations you have not been forthcoming inspite of the fact that you are resident in hospital accommodation,” said Manyawu.

“On its part the hospital has ensured that you pay rentals of less than ZWL100 per month which translates to US$1,75 on accommodation with no transport fares, free water and uninterrupted electricity for your convenience and to enable you to attend duty at short notice during emergencies,” reads the memo.

Manyawu highlighted that the hospital will be entering into new lease agreements with those nurses who due to the convenience and proximity of hospital accommodation are agreeable to assisting patients during times of emergencies.

The nurses are expected to vacate the accommodation before the 30th of September 2020 or they will face eviction without further notice.