Nurses Defy Govt Directive On Flexi-Working Hours

Nurses remain defiant over flexible working hours despite Government’s decision to institute disciplinary hearing on nurses who defy the directive compelling them to resume normal working conditions.

Health workers had in June declared incapacitation citing poor working conditions and wages resulting in them working 24 hours a week against the stipulated 40 hours.

In an interview with 263Chat, Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo said they will not follow the Government’s directive.

“The directive cannot be followed. We are not moved we are incapacitated” said Dongo

The Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) secretary general Douglas Chikobvu echoed the same sentiments saying Government unprocedurally banned the flexible hours.

“We have noted with serious concern that government is continuously provoking nurses when we are committed to work peacefully and solve issues amicably. Flexi hours came as a result of collective bargaining agreement but as it stands the government has unilaterally banned them unprocedurally them hence this chaos.

“We are adamant that the government should walk the talk. The latest militaristic approaches being peddled subverts the freedoms of nurses. We as nurses are incapacitated. We vow to go back on strike so that the Government stops wanton hearings on our membership and improve our conditions of service,” said Chikobvu

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government had decide to cancel flexi hours and those who fail to report for duty will be summoned before disciplinary processes.

“Cabinet resolved to cancel the flexi hours arrangement and that nurses who fail to report for duty be subjected to disciplinary processes, that daily attendance registers for nurses be submitted to the Health Services Board and the Ministry of Health and Child Care Head Office” said Mutsvangwa

She said it was unfortunate some nurses, have continued to defy the Government directive banning the ‘Flexi Hours’ regime with a few nurses’ labour organizations complying with the directive save for the Zimbabwe Nurses Association.

Mutsvangwa added that the Health Services Board has started instituting disciplinary hearings for the defiant nurses.