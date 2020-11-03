The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima has dissolved the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) Board to pave way for an impending restructuring exercise at the state-owned pension scheme, it has emerged.

The Dr Cuthbert Chidoori-chaired board was only appointed 18 months ago after the previous board’s tenure had expired in October of 2018.

In a statement released this afternoon, Mavima said, “The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is currently engaged in a strategic reorganization and restructuring exercise which has been necessitated by the need to respond to emerging issues in the world of work and align its mandate with the national development agenda. Accordingly, the NSSA Board has been dissolved with immediate effect to pave way for this transformation,”

In the meantime, a three-member interim Board yet to be announced will oversee the administration of the Authority while a substantive Board will be constituted within three months.

The dissolved Board constituted members that included Priscilla Mujuru, Mfaro Moyo, APEX chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander, Arthur Manase and Farai Tichawangana.