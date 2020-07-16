Nothing Will Stop 31 July Demonstrations Says Ngarivhume

Transform Zimbabwe leader and coordinator of the 31 July demonstration, Jacob Ngarivhume has vowed to proceed with his planned action despite indications that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will tighten lockdown restrictions on the back of a surge in new COVID-19 infections.

Ngarivhume made the remarks during a press conference in Harare today.

“Lockdown restrictions will not stop the demonstrations. We are already under lockdown and the decision for the people of Zimbabwe to get into the streets was reached amidst the restrictions. There is no going back as far as the demonstration is concerned.

“The momentum that the demonstration has gathered shows that there is no going back. The people are prepared on the ground. See how it is trending and how people are speaking about it. The determination on the ground shows that this demonstration cannot be stopped, not even the police, convener or anyone can stop it,” said Ngarivhume.

He said the demonstrations will be peaceful with the police expected to protect the demonstrators.

“These are peaceful demonstrations. We don’t expect the police to interfere with the demonstration and we have already notified them. We don’t expect the police to turn against demonstrators.”

He added “Stakeholders and organisations participating in the demonstration shall remain autonomous and as such shall mobilize their organs accordingly. The convener of the demonstration shall consistently liaise with stakeholders for a unified and concerted effort on the day,” said Ngarivhume

Should the demonstration succeed it will be the first demonstration outside the MDC Alliance.