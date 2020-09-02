Nomadic Masomere Rejects ‘Peanuts’ Offers From Two Clubs

VETERAN football coach Luke ‘Vahombe’ Masomere has held back from returning to the bench after being offered ‘peanuts’ by suitors since partying ways with Manica Diamonds FC last year.

By Fungayi Munyoro

Masomere said he is concentrating on his gold and chrome mining concerns until he is offered an attractive remuneration package.

The football doctor said the two league sides approached him before Covid -19 pandemic but declined to name the teams.

“At the moment I am not attached to any team though I got two offers before lockdown. I could not consider them because they were offering me peanuts. At the moment I am concentrating on mining. I am into chrome and gold mining but If I get a good offer I will definitely bounce back into coaching,” he said.

Masomere joined the Gem Boys as Manica Diamonds are fondly known in 2017 while it was still in Division One and guided it to the top flight league in his maiden season.

The Gem Boys were promoted after finishing the 2018 season with an undefeated record of 26 wins and just four draws.

He was dismissed following a string of poor results.

At the time of his sacking, the Gem Boys had failed to register a single win in seven outings.

Masomere won the championship with the now defunct Bulawayo side Amazulu in 2003. He also won the BancABC SUP8r Cup with the Zvishavane based side Shabanie Mine in 2013.

The much-travelled gaffer also had stints with Harare Giants Dynamos, Howmine and Masvingo United.

Although he has coached many clubs in his career which spans over two decades, Masomere said football has not been rewarding.

“Football is my profession but it has never rewarded me as a coach. There is no money in Zimbabwe football. Only a few coaches are being paid handsomely but the bulk of our coaches are earning peanuts, ” he said.