No Work, No Pay For Striking Teachers?

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has moved in to rein in on striking teachers directing the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to submit names of teachers who have not been reporting for duty since the resumption of the phased schools reopening.

Government directed the re-opening of schools beginning with examination classes on September 28 after a Covid-19 induced break however, teachers have not been reporting for duty citing they are incapacitated.

In a letter to the Permanent Secretary of Primary and secondary Education Mrs. Tumisang Thabela, Public Service Commission secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe directed that the ‘no work no pay’ principle be followed.

“The Commission has however noted with concern that from the 28th of September 2020 to date, some of the teachers in schools that have ZIMSEC Examination classes have not been reporting for duty. The Commission is therefore directing the Ministry to take appropriate action against those teachers who are not reporting for duty on the basis of the Public Service regulations as well as the ‘No work no pay principle,

“Please submit a schedule of all the teachers who have not been absenting themselves since September 2020 to the Commission by 13 November 2020 to ensure that appropriate action is taken.” said Ambassador Wutawunashe

In a memo to Provincial Education Directors, Mrs. Thabela directed that the names be submitted to the Ministry by end of day on 11 November for submission to the PSC.

“The Public Service Commission has requested for details of teachers that have not reported for duty since the opening of Phase 1 classes on 28 September 2020 in the format prescribed in the template provided. Whilst provinces and districts have been submitting attendance statistics for teachers and learners to the Command Centre these did not have their names.

“In view of the above, Provincial Education Directors are hereby directed to submit the details of teachers that have been absent from duty for the period 28 September to 6 November 2020 to Head Office through their respective Human Resources Directors by end of day Wednesday, 11 November for onward submission to Public Service Commission.” Thabela said.

Teachers have also been demanding salaries equivalent to US$520 a demand that the Government insist is unrealistic.