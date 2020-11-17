NJNC Ends Teachers’ Strike

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) has urged its members to return to work following the conclusion of the National Joint Negotiating Council which agreed on a 41 percent salary increase plus an additional 10 percent risk allowance.

The latest increase will see the least- paid civil servant earning about $14 500 while the lowest-paid teacher will earn a little over $18 000.

In a statement today, ZIMTA said teachers who live at or near their schools, or at least in the same town or city, should be back in their classrooms this week.

“These developments effectively mean that the increase of November 13 2020 tabled by the employer are the effective salary levels. Now, therefore we advise our members to start returning to stations as required. Members resident in their stations or within the boundaries could start active re-engagement with learners this week, while those requiring travelling to distant stations could do so after collecting November Salary,”

ZIMTA emphasized that it will continue to press for more improvements in pay and conditions of service for its members.

“ZIMTA remains actively engaged in the search of improved conditions of service, salaries and allowances and is now putting together 2021 strategies, taking into cognizance 2020 setbacks,” read the statement.

In an interview with a local publication, National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), Apex Council chairperson Cecilia Alexander confirmed that the government had increased the basic salary only, but they finally settled for increments which include allowances.

“We have agreed to a cost of living adjustment to be paid as follows: an average salary increase of 41 percent of the total package that is the basic salary, transport and housing allowances plus special civil service allowance. It is going to be effective from November 1, 2020,” she said.

Alexander also said the bonus for 2020, which is paid over two months, was going to be based on the basic salary plus transport and housing allowances.

“We have settled for the offer because we are now getting at the end of the year and the government is also going to be paying us bonuses for two months. What it means is that if we had refused the offer, civil servants were going to lose bonuses or get paid using calculations of the previous salary structure,” she said.

In a statement today, the Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima called on teachers to report for duty now that both parties have reached an agreement on the salary negotiations.

“I wish therefore to take an opportunity to call upon those in the teaching profession to report for duty and deliver services to the learners as we strive to regain time lost due to COVID-19,” said Mavima.