Nguwaya Exposed For Abusing The First Family

DELISH Nguwaya, who was recently blocked from supplying medical goods to Government after he inflated prices bby more than 400 percent, thrives on name dropping in a bid to win tenders.

This has been exposed in a Whatsap chat the Drax International frontman had with a Zimbabwean journalist.

He claims that using the names of VVIPs including names of President Mnangagwa’s children has been keeping him afloat.

He also uses photographs he takes with top officials to gain access into government offices.

In the leaked Whatsap chat, Nguwaya claims he avoids arrest by using names of President Mnangagwa’s children.

Nguwaya is not new to controversy as he was in 2017 arrested for extortion and dealing in illicit drugs.

Drax has been in the papers for the wrong reasons after Nguwaya inflated the price for the supply of Covid-19 medical goods by over 400 percent to USD 1 million.

In the chat that exposes his shenanigans, Nguwaya says: ” Name dropping protects me from arrest otherwise i would be history. This has been protecting me all along otherwise I will be arrested.”

In the chat, he also requests for good coverage from the media before pleading for the journalist to delete the chats

Said Nguwaya: “Wangu delete and send me screenshots (my friend delete and send screenshots).”

In a bid to salvage his blocked tender, Nguwaya dragged the name of President Mnangagwa’s son, Collins claiming he was working with him.

Collins immediately hit back publicly telling the nation that he was not part of Nguwaya and Drax International in an way.

Drax has no proven track record in the supply of medical equipment.