Ngarivhume Abandons Party, Throws Weight Behind Chamisa

Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume has thrown his weight behind MDC-A’s Nelson Chamisa while abandoning his political party project.

Ngarivhume rose to prominence in July 2020 when he organised an ant-corrup[tion demonstration but was subsequently arrested in the days leading up to the day together with a journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono and charged with inciting violence.

In the 2018 elections, Ngarivhume’s TZ was one of the seven political parties under the MDC-A banner that contested in the plebiscites.

In a Twitter post, he was backing Chamisa since he (Chamisa) commands the biggest opposition following amid questions why he was not reviving his own Transform Zimbabwe.

“Some people are asking me to revive Transform Zimbabwe- the political party I lead. But I believe now is the for a new kind of mature politics. @nelsonchamisa leads the largest opposition party. By virtue of that he deserves our support.

“The MDC-A is the voice of the people on the international stage and it’s time the world heard from us. #timetoact,” he said.

Ngarivhume said the MDCA- should engage and consult Zimababeans on the path reforms path before the next elections.

“My hope is that the MDC-A’s leadership may begin to engage the people of Zimbabwe and guide the process for reforms working with regional and international partners to take head-on the abuses in our country,” he said.