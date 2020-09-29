New Mudiwa Hood Album On The Cards

Flamboyant musician Mudiwa Hood is hoping to ride on his improved public image during the COVID-19 lockdown when he releases his forthcoming studio album on a date to be announced.

Virtual rap battles with fellow musician Desmond “Stunner” Chideme at the peak of the pandemic lockdown appear to have aided the crooner who was arguably growing to be the most trolled artiste in the land. The platform brought younger audience who were unfamiliar with the singer’s discography to appreciate his music as they watched him perform live.

Breaking the news on social media, Mudiwa shared the notice in the typical egoistic attitude he always carries around with himself.

“Ladies and gentlemen the most handsome, richest, most learned, most successful, best dressed, a serial giver and most decorated (28 awards) Hip Hop artist in Zimbabwe, the GOAT is about to drop a new project,” Mudiwa wrote.

Meanwhile, the Ndaita Mari singer was in the press recently after a public divorce with ex-wife Angelica Colchèita. Colcheita accused the gospel rapper of cheating before she announced her wish to divorce on an Instagram story.

However, the rapper refuted these allegations reiterating that he had never cheated on her during their union. The couple shared one child together during their short-lived marriage.