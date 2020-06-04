New Movement Vows To Reclaim The Voice Of The Poor

A new organisation that seeks to emancipate the poor, promote justice and democracy, Poverty Liberation Movement (PLM) was launched today at Zimbabwe Grounds, Highfield.

Articulating its agenda in a statement today, the organisation indicated five clusters which will guide its operations including equality, governance and democracy, climate change and sustainability, labour, economics and social services.

In order to achieve the set goals, PLM said it will popularise itself to every corner as well as confronting poverty drivers through non-violent means.

“Our immediate task at the moment is to reclaim the voices of the poor to tell their stories. Only a person who understands and shares his/her story can be inspired to fight. We are also focused on popularizing our movement to every corner of every village and every street of every ghetto.

“In addition, we want to take the fight to the drivers of poverty and push for accountability through non-violent actions targeting various entities responsible for poverty. We also have learning programmes where our cadres are enhancing their knowledge on poverty and the ideological thrust of our organisation. Liberation starts with the mind and when we have liberated the mind, breaking of chains becomes a simple task,” reads part of the statement.

With immediate effect, the organisation demanded payment of all workers in United States dollars, the opening of the informal economy, immediate disbursement of social security funds to cater for pensioners, people with disabilities and all other vulnerable groups, a zero fees payment regime for all learners in Zimbabwe and immediate data provision for those undertaking online lessons.

PLM will also “effect citizen arrest, strategic boycotts and other peaceful but punitive actions against known cartels and corrupt individuals.”