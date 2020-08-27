New Kid In Zimdancehall

Upcoming Norton based Zimdancehall artist Fidel King claims the coronavirus induced lockdown has worked to the advantage of upcoming musicians.

In an interview with 263Chat, the Ndasuwa Bhawa hitmaker said the lockdown was a blessing in disguise as more people now listen to his music.



“The lockdown has worked to my advantage because I have managed to amass a huge fan base as with people now listening to my music. my music addresses socio-economic issues affecting communities,” said King

Fidel who also has a tribute song for dance queen Sandra Ndebele said social media also contributed to his fame.



“Social media has pushed my music because when I released the song Sandra Ndebele I just posted my song on WhatsApp and the next day I heard it being played on the radio.

He also added say the song, Sandra Ndebele is based on a true story where he grew up admiring the dancer during the famous musical galas.

“Sandra Ndebele is a true story behind the scene ndainakirwa naye kubva ndiri yut so pandakaona mapicx ake on social media ndakaona kuti ndawana mukana wekutaura zvanga zviri mumoyo through art” he said



On Tangai Bhawa, King says “Then on tangai bhawa, as an entertainer it is my duty to entertain people through issues that is happening around them despite missing beer halls”

King Fidel started his music career in 2010 and has worked with a number of established producers such as Nhubu, Equation, Iton among others.