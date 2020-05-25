New Headache For Mwonzora Camp As Former MDC-T Chairperson Signals Return To Active Politics Again

By Own Correspondent
MDC VP Professor Welshman Ncube
FORMER opposition MDC-T chairperson Lovemore Moyo has hinted his possible return to active politics as he remains passionate about fighting Zanu-PF, 263Chat can report.

By Eustance Mushangwe

Moyo who resigned from the Labour backed movement some four years ago, resurfaced today at MDC Alliance deputy president, Professor Welshman Ncube’s offices in Bulawayo.

The two had a meeting in which they discussed a number of issues with Ncube saying the former chairperson remained focused on challenging Zanu-PF’s power grip.

In a telephone interview with 263Chat Saturday, Professor Ncube said Moyo remains passionate about fighting Zanu-PF, a hint he could return into politics.

“He is passionate about working for the long suffering Zimbabweans against ZANU PF,” Ncube said.

Following their meeting, Ncube took a picture with Moyo and posted on Twitter saying the latter visited him at his offices in Bulawayo.

“Mr Speaker Sir, Honourable Lovemore Moyo, also National Chairman of MDCT 2014 structures, visited me today at my office where in Trumpian speak we had a very beautiful catching up on subjects of mutual interests ranging from ranching through market gardening to national politics,” Ncube wrote.

The return of Moyo into the spotlight amidst the political wave between the MDC Alliance and arms of the law signals the depth and impact of the on-going matter.

