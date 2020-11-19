NetOne Launches Promo To Reward Loyal Subscribers

Zimbabwe’s second largest mobile network operator by subscriber base, NetOne has launched a campaign that seeks to reward subscribers who have been loyal to the network over the past three years.

The thank you Campaign dubbed “GigaThanks Promo” will see customers winning data and airtime every week with existing, new and customers that have not used their sim cards in the past 90 days also being rewarded.

“The 300 000 customers that have been loyal to NetOne for three years and above will be selected to receive a once off gift of 1GB, from the 12th of November 2020 to the 12th of February 2021. This means 25 000 subscribers will get free data every week, which can be used for an internet related activity over a period of 48 hours depending on their usage,” read a statement from NetOne

The subscribers will be selected randomly each week and SMS notifications will be sent to the lucky customers. Winners will also be posted on the NetOne social media pages.

“Customers that buy and register their sim card within the 3 months that the promotion is running will receive free data and airtime on the day and on the 30th, 60th and 90th day after joining. This means a new customer will be rewarded 4 times for joining the biggest telecommunications company in Zimbabwe.

“The benefits range from 100MB of data to 500MB and are valid for up to 48 hours. Subscribers that have not used their sim cards in the past 90 days or more have not been left out in the “GigaThanks Promo”, they need to simply recharge their lines with a minimum of $10 worth of airtime to receive 100% bonus of their airtime which they can use on all of their NetOne to NetOne calls for 24 hours.

“Those customers that have lost and misplaced their sim cards can visit any NetOne branch nationwide to do a replacement so that they do not miss out on the exciting “GigaThanks Promo.”

Speaking at the launch of the “GigaThanks Promo” NetOne Head of Public Relations, Dr Eldrette Shereni highlighted that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, NetOne recorded a 1.6% growth according to the POTRAZ Second quarter report and this growth could only been achieved through the unwavering support of our customers.

NetOne through the “GigaThanks Promo” is saying thank you to our valued subscribers who have stood with and made us their network of choice.”