National Lockdown Day Two Pictures – Vendors, Taxis and Money Charges Resurfaces In CBD

News
By Munashe Chokodza
Vendors resurfaces in at copacabana on the second day of Lock-down

On the second day of the national lockdown in the Central Bussines District of Harare, vendors, Tax vehicles and Money chargers have begun resurfacing.

Minister of Health and Child Care Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Sunday 3 January imposed a 30 day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 following a spike in reported cases.

Below are pictures from Harare CBD showing increased activity as compared to the first day of lockdown…..

Taxis resurface in Harare CBD
Unregistered taxis at Chicken Inn Angwa street in Harare CBD
Vendors resurface at Copacabana on the second day of Lock-down
Vendors resurface in Harare CBD
