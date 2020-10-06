Mwonzora Trashes Zanu PF Links….Tears Into Prof Moyo

MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora has refuted allegations that his party is helping the ruling Zanu PF in destroying the rival MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

The MDC is currently embroiled in a bitter fight over control of the party with Thokozani Khupe leading the other faction.

Recently, youths who claimed to be from the 2014 MDC structure stormed and captured party headquarters calling for dialogue between the warring factions.

Speaking during an interview with a local publication yesterday, Mwonzora said it does not need Zanu PF to teach him about knowing the constitution.

“We do not have anything to do with them (Zanu PF). I don’t have to be helped by Zanu PF to know the constitution. I know it already. I don’t need to be told by Zanu PF that the aim of the MDC is to make sure that Zimbabwe has a good human rights culture, has democracy and rule of law.

“We need inclusive growth in our country and we need to be corruption free, we need equal opportunity for our people and economic development. I don’t need Zanu PF to advise me on that,” said Mwonzora

He took a dig at exiled former Information Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo whom he accused of working to destroy the MDC.

“What is happening is that Jonathan Moyo told Mr Chamisa and company to arrest a lady called Tendai Masotsha in Bulawayo, the one who was fingered in the abduction case of that young man (Tawanda Muchehiwa).

“In about 24 hours they had caused her arrest and suspension from the party (MDC Alliance) and now Jonathan Moyo has ordered them to come to Harvest House to make sure that they mobilize the 2014 structures in order to get rid of certain persons and we see them doing that. So they are tard affiche (late posters) they are puppets of the people,” he said

He added “We must know what Jonathan Moyo stands for secondly, we gave him a seat sometime in 2011 and as soon as he got in Parliament he was involved in all sorts of things against the MDC. I don’t know what my colleagues in the MDC Alliance do not see.

“What do they want to learn in the historical evidence that the kind of people we are dealing with are the people responsible for the economic demise of Zimbabwe and were responsible for the state capture of old Mugabe and his family”