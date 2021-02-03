Mwonzora Pushes For National Dialogue

The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T has reiterated its committed to a national dialogue that is inclusive, genuine and unconditional.

In a statement after the party’s virtual national standing committee, party spokesperson Witness Dube said the party will set a committee to draft a road map for the dialogue.

“The MDC-T held its National Standing Committee virtually today. The party reiterated its commitment to national dialogue. The Dialogue must be inclusive, genuine and unconditional. To that end a committee to look at the dialogue strategy as well as the main issues for dialogue,” said Dube.

He said the MDC had noted the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, calling on government to escalate free testing and treatment for vulnerable communities.

“The party also noted the devastation caused by COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard the party believes that protective wear, testing and treatment should be done for free in poorer communities. Further, intervention must be made in order that businesses, especially smaller ones affected by this pandemic must be assisted.

“The party also reiterated its position that the continued international isolation was hurting the common man and woman. It therefore calls for the total and equal re-engagement of Zimbabwe with the International Community. The Party reiterated that it stands for the unity of all progressive forces to fight for the betterment of the lives of the Zimbabwean people,” he said.

The committee, Dube said resolved that the party will hold the memorial service of the late MDC icon Morgan Richard Tsvangirai virtually on the 14th of February 2021 and a bigger event, once the COVID-19 pandemic ameliorates.