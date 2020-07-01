Mwonzora Not Violent Says MDC-T

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has claimed that there is an attempt to smear party Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora as a violent man.

Responding to questions on alleged skirmishes that took place at the party headquarters last week MDC-T national spokesperson Khaliphani Pugheni said the reports are mischievous meant to portray divisions in the party leadership.

“There is a desperate campaign that seeks to portray SG Mwonzora as a very violent man. He is an honourable man, there is no iota of violence in him. It’s these mischievous reports portraying us as a divided leadership.

“Mwonzora is a victim of this desperate campaign that seeks to portray him as someone who is at war with Dr. Khupe. It’s not possible “said Pugheni

He said people should not view the pending extra ordinary congress as a fight for positions.

“This just an internal contest. People want to portray it as the end of the world that if someone wins, it is the end of the world. It’s just an internal contest which is going to bring one outcome and it is going to be one winner out of the many. That’s the nature of contests that only one person wins” he said

Pugheni also alleges that the MDC-T had unearthed plans by the MDC Alliance to send 1050 hooligans to the forthcoming Extra Ordinary Congress set for September.

There were media reports suggesting that security personnel belonging to the two MDC-T leaders had clashed over control of the party headquarters.