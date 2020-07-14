Mwonzora Faces Expulsion From MDC-T?

MDC-T insiders have hinted of a plot to oust secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora from the party ahead of 31 July extra-ordinary congress amid claims that he is already a step ahead of rival candidates Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri.

The insider told 263Chat that Mwonzora is facing the chop because of his whirlwind tour of provinces which his rivals felt was giving him leverage on structures ahead of the EOC.

“Dougie has become a threat to the acting president and some top officials who are also vying for the same post. They are planning to expel him, but fears are that should they expel him the whole movement will crumble as he has been the chief architect of their gameplan. They want him out because they think he is gaining support in the grassroots.

“Remember the skirmishes that occured at Harvest House last month. They are just a tip of the iceberg. It is a cat and mouth situation. Very soon, things will get nasty,” said the source.

Contacted for comment MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi dismissed the allegations as mere speculation meant to tarnish the image of Mwonzora.

“There is nothing like that, it is a smear campaign” said Komichi.

Mwonzora also professed ignorance on the claims saying his tour of provinces was not out of line.

He told 263Chat that in their last standing commitee meeting held yesterday, nothing of that sort came up.

“I haven’t heard anything of that sort, talk to the spokesperson” said Mwonzora who rhetorically questioned suggestions that his tour of the provinces were questionable “What’s wrong with that? Is that the reason why people get fired? I am not aware of those plans,” said Mwonzora.

The MDC-T is set to hold its Extra Ordinary Congress on the 31st of this month.

Thokozani Khupe is expected to battle it out with Mwonzora and Engineer Elias Mudzuri for the position of president.