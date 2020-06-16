Mutashu Appointed Superbrand Adjudication Chair

Businessman Denford Mutashu has been appointed chairperson of the Superbrand adjudication committee for the next two years succeeding Eve Gadzikwa whose tenure ended in May this year.

Superbrand is an internationally recognized concept adopted by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) since 2009.

It aims to identify brands that are performing above and beyond others within the market

This concept identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands by recognizing, rewarding, and reinforcing leading brands, be they local or international brands it also gives ordinary customers an insight into the significant brands.

“The board of the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe wishes to inform its members, stakeholders, the entire business community and the media on the appointment of Mr Denford Mutashu as the Chairperson of the Superbrand Adjudication committee with effect from June 1 for the next two years,” MAZ wrote in a statement.

Mutashu who is also president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers has vast experience in the retail sector having served as Foodworld Supermarkets for more than 17 years.