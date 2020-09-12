Mutare Trio Looking Forward to First Class Cricket

MUTARE trio of Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara and Kevin Kasuza are looking forward to first class cricket as the Chevrons resumed training on Monday.

By Fungayi Munyoro

Mutare players were busy in the nets at Mutare Sports Club since Tuesday ahead of joining the cricket national team which is scheduled to play Pakistan next month.

Zimbabwe Cricket communications officer Darlington Majonga said the players are conducting zonal training as they await government approval for their convergance.

“We are still waiting for feedback from the government but I can confirm that the players are having zonal training. We resumed training on Monday, ” he said.

Chatara who has been out of action since December last year said he misses being in action.

He suffered a bicep injury in a Logan Cup against Midwest.

“I am very happy that we started training on Tuesday. I have been out for long. The Covid-19 break affected me greatly though we were having some online fitness training. What was lacking is game time. I really miss playing cricket. It is like we are starting all over again. I am really looking forward to playing again,” he said.

The Chevrons started the 2020 year with a home Test series against Sri Lanka before their Bangladesh tour.

They were supposed to host Ireland in March-April for home series comprising of a test match and five T20 which was postponed as the Covid-19 epidemic spread across the globe.

ODIs against Australia, India, Netherlands and Afghanistan were also postponed.

Tiripano expressed confidence in their home workout as he yearns for real game time.

“I am happy to be back at training after such a long break. We haven’t been sleeping at home but we have been working. I hope to get some game time soon. We have lost game time. We need to work hard to get things going again. It is going to take a lot of commitment ,” he said.

Kasuza who made his test debut for Chevrons in February this year said he was affected greatly by Covid-19.

“The year 2020 started well and I was very happy because I made my debut in test match. I was looking forward to playing all formats of the game but then Covid-19 really affected me. Since we have started training, I hope to make it into the final squad. I know it is not going to be easy but I am prepared to go an extra mile,” he said.