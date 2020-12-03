Mutare Town Clerk Denies Targeting War Veterans

MUTARE- City council has denied deliberately purging war veterans saying it is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate against anyone.

This followed claims that the municipality Chief Executive Officer, Joshua Maligwa deliberately targeted ex-combatants who were reportedly retired in the latest job cuts.

The City Town Clerk is also accused of having branded war veterans as used condoms, allegations council denied as misplaced utterances.’

In a press statement today, Mutare City Council said reports are not only ‘misleading, false, malicious and biased’, but also points to a pursuance of an unknown agenda with an unclear motives behind its creation.

“With such allegations, and as a local authority bound by principles of transparency and accountability it thus becomes imperative that Council gives its side of the story through this press release.

“It is malicious and falsehood to claim that the above cited ex-employees were retired because they are war veterans.

“Non-war veteran employees within the Municipal Police and Fire Brigade sections who have reached the age of 60 have also gone on retirement in accordance with Council Policy.

“Further to this, other war veterans who have not reached retirement age are still within Council employment, and are enjoying the fresh breath brought by the new administration,” read part of the statement.

In the long and winding statement, council said its Town Clerk, is guided by the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15] in executing his mandate which enjoins him to be apolitical.

“It should be stated clearly that there are people who are driving their personal agenda by fabricating falsehoods in an attempt to tarnish the image of the Town Clerk and Council in general.

“The allegations levelled against The Town Clerk are baseless, fictitious, lacks merit, and are not even an aorta of truth, the entire story was fabricated and the reporter chose to rely on grape vine and hearsay.

“The Town Clerk is an employee of Council who is adhering and guided by the City of Mutare’s conditions of service, Council resolutions and government laws,” said Council.

“It should be put on record that those who are fighting the Town Clerk and Council is a protest to the measures which have been taken to plug loopholes of corruption, of plundering Council resources are fighting a losing battle.”

Council said some of the workers allegedly purged by Maligwa who assumed the helm at Civic Centre in April 2017 from Rusape, where dismissed before he started serving, namely David Sakarombe and Maxwell Nyamuranga.

“The hidden and invisible hand of those sponsoring the unfounded stories undermining the positive strides at Civic Centre is crystal clear, and Council will continue to champion service delivery and transform the lives of the people and no amount of lies will discredit the positive strides that have been made since April 2017 to date.

“Council would like to assure residents and stakeholders that service delivery remains the top priority coupled with advancing the implementation of our smart city vision as guided by the President’s 2030 vision, buttressed by rolling out development programmes that upgrade the status of the City and its residents,” read part of the statement.