Mutare Council Rings Changes To Managerial Positions

MUTARE– City Council has appointed the director of Health Services, Dr Antony Mutara as the interim Town Clerk following the death of Joshua Maligwa from COVID-19 earlier this month.

Dr Mutara’s appointment was confirmed following a special full council meeting held today, where minute of silence was observed in honor of the late Maligwa who passed away on January 5.

At the same special council meeting MDC councilor Farai Bhiza was elected as the deputy mayor to replace Kudakwashe Chisango who was recalled by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora late last year.

Mwonzora recalled at least seven of Mutare City councillors out of 19 elected officials.

Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi confirmed the development and said council was strategizing its interim response plan to ensure that residents and ratepayers get consummate service delivery.

“We had a special full council meeting last week and we appointed Dr Antony Mutara as our acting town clerk

“As council we need to move on and deliver basic service delivery to our people.

“There is need to pursue aggressive investment drive to widen the revenue base so l am calling upon management and policy makers to have team work, as council in 2020 we achieved tremendous progress and focus is to scale up the same in 2021,” he said.

Tandi said he was worried as people were not paying rates to enable the city to fully discharge its mandate.

Meanwhile, Tandi expressed satisfaction at the positive response by Mutare residents to the free Covid 19 testing initiative rolled out by council in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Childcare.