Mutare City Recapitalization Budget Approved

MUTARE– The local urban authority says it is focusing on recapitalization to complete hanging capital, infrastructure, and rehabilitation works for its real estate, after central government approved its budget.

Council management says the Dangamvura water project is a top priority, after it was stalled by delays in supply and delivery of imported materials caused by logistical challenges relating to international logistics, will be completed after over a decade in the works.

Finance Director, Blessing Chafesuka said the approval of the budget was a green light to commence projects, to rehabilitate and refurbish dilapidated infrastructure, including council’s real estate properties.

He said council will target to roll over projects which were not completed in 2020, with particular focus on the Dangamvura water project and rehabilitation works across the city.

“We are targeting a number of project some which could not be concluded and had to be rolled over to this year, with particular focus on the Dangamvura water project.

“We also want to recapitalize in terms of buying equipment for the city, road making machines, yellow machines. As you may be aware council has been leasing these services as it has not had a grader for quite a long time now.

“This has been quite a strain in our operations and it is not sustainable in the long run to continue in this manner we are also targeting revamping our infrastructure across the city, including council real estate,” he said.

Chafesuka said council buildings for its department including health services, waterworks, sewer works, offices and accommodation have been neglected for too long.

“We have infrastructure that seriously needs rehabilitations like council real estate and properties which we rent out as accommodation they have been neglected for quite a long time and in our budget we are going to start renovating this year.

“There are also buildings like libraries, the Civic Centre, offices around town and infrastructure like waterworks and sewer works and health facilities we are going to revamp them and these are our major priorities this year,” he said.

Mutare Mayor, Blessing Tandi said city fathers despite the negative impacts of the by the withdrawal of seven councillors, seriously affecting quorums of some council committees, council will meet its mandate.

“On a sad note we have lost seven of our Councilors after they were recalled and that has affected the momentum and energy but we are determined to carry on,” said Tandi, in a New Year message to residents.

Seven councillors including Deputy Mayor Kudakwashe Chisango were recalled from council by the Movement of Democratic Change (MDCT) before it held its controversial congress that elected Douglas Mwonzora as president.