Mutare City In Door-to-Door Revenue Collection Drive

Mutare City council says it will soon begin knocking on the doors of its residents and customers to collect revenue in a move aimed at bringing convenience to its stakeholders.

In a Public Notice, council said the exercise will kick off from the 29th of June in the suburbs of Chikanga, ZIMTA and Hobhouse urging residents ‘to pay their bills in the comfort of their homes.

City officials appealed to residents and ratepayers to update their details with the municipality for the exercise to roll out effectively.

“Notice is hereby given that the City of Mutare is bringing convenience to its residents and customers through a door to door revenue collection exercise. The program will begin on Monday 29 June 2020 in Chikanga, ZIMTA and Hobhouse.

“Our residents and customers are encouraged to advantage of the convenience to pay their bills from the comfort of their homes.

“Council is updating its database to ensure that residents receive their bills and other communications electronically either via email or text messages,” read part of the Public Notice.

Council said officials will be travelling using the official City of Mutare vehicles, uniforms as well as Council identification cards and will strictly accept only mobile money or swipe payments.

“For Positive identification of Council officials, the team will comprise two uniformed Municipal Police Officers, Cashiers (carrying Council Identification cards). They will be travelling in a Council vehicle.

“Payment will be strictly mobile money and swipe.”

City of Mutare spokesperson, Spren Mutiwi confirmed this latest development and said the exercise, once rolled out in the first three suburbs, it will be extended city wide, to cover all the municipality’s 19 wards.

“It’s city wide. All Wards but we are starting with Chikanga, ZIMTA and Hobhouse and spread to the all the other suburbs,” said Mutiwi.