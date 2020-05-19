Mutare City Chamber Secretary Suspended

MUTARE City Council (MCC) has suspended its Chamber secretary Cephas Vuta over allegetions of misconduct.

Mutare City council mayor Blessing Tandi confirmed the new development but refused to give details of the suspension.

He said Vuta was suspended for various reasons of misconduct.

However this publication is in possession of the suspension letter dated 13 May, 2020.

He was suspended without pay and other benefits with immediate effect and was charged with 16 cases of misconduct.

“Your suspension from council employment for misconduct , you are hereby suspended from council employment without pay and benefits with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing,” reads the suspension letter.

In count one Vuta is being accused for conduct or omission inconsistent with the fulfilment of the express or implied conditions of contract employment.

“It is alleged you allegedly facilitated the signature of a lease agreement and or memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Sports and City Council without the knowledge of and in the absence of consultation with the town clerk or the mayor in breach of standing orders,” reads the letter

“The practice and the law dictates that the Town Clerk must approve and sign all the documentation, your conduct and omission had serious prejudice to council,” reads the letter.

In count three is alleged that Vuta made defamatory remarks against the Town Clerk.

“It is alleged that on sometime in June 2018, you made defamatory, false and disparaging remarks about the town clerk in your discussion with town clerk’s assistant executive assistant, In particular it is alleged stated that,” reads the letter.

“The town clerk was incapable of fostering sound working relations with colleagues and that he had strained relations as his previous workplaces,” reads the suspension letter,”

Inside sources have however dismissed these allegations as mere fabrications as there was reportedly bad blood between him and town clerk Joshua Maligwa.

Council said that the allegations against Vuta were laughable and silly.

“These allegations are silly and laughable, its known in the public domain that the pair were not in good books and Maligwa used his superiority to suspended the latter,” he said.