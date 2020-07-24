Mugabe Sons Rebuke Passion Java’s Neighbour Claims

Former president Robert Mugabe’s sons Robert Junior and Chatunga Mugabe have denied claims by controversial socialite and ‘cleric’, Passion Java that they are neighbours.

This follows a video that surfaced on social media where Java is captured claiming to be the former first family’s next-door neighbour in an interview

While Mugabe’s first son, Robert (gxshxngo), told Java to enjoy his wife’s money at peace in a comment to the video, “Ngaanakirwe nemari yemukadzi akanyarara (He should enjoy his wife’s riches in peace),” the late former president’s other son Chatunga(triplife_ent), wrote, “hatimuzive uyu (we don’t know him),” with some laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Java has stuck to his guns despite the critics.