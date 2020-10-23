Mudzuri Vows To Defeat ZanuPF In 2023

Former MDC-T Vice President under late leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Engineer Elias Mudzuri Friday announced he will contest for presidency in the forthcoming party Extra-Ordinary Congress slated for December this year.

If endorsed to contest Mudzuri will face competition from acting party president Thokozani Khupe and Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora the presumed front runner for the position.

Announcing his candidature in Harare, Mudzuri said he will be grateful in serving the party and will build a team that will defeat Zanu PF in 2023 elections.

“I am offering my candidature for the presidency of the MDC-T at the impending Extra Ordinary congress. If voted for at our forthcoming EOC I will gratefully serve as the President of our great party. With the plan of action that I have, I am convinced that together we can build a formidable team of fighters for change right from branch to national organs. This is the team that can defeat Zanu Pf at the polls in 2023 and make Zimbabwe work again,” said Eng. Mudzuri

He said if elected he will use the big tent concept whereby he will unite all democrats old and new including pushing for the healing of 2008 political victims.

“We need to unite the party and nationally. After our EOC, we will bring together all those who have been in the trenches under one banner, one big happy family of democrats. All old and new cadres will be accommodated. A comprehensive recruitment drive will be initiated.

“We will update our roll of political victims. My family was a victim of political violence during the June 27, 2008, presidential runoff campaign that saw hundreds of our members getting murdered in cold blood or forced into exile by Mugabe’s military regime. We need to heal and counsel the victims,” he said

Mudzuri said he was the only MDC-T presidential candidate without a faction in the volatile political movement.