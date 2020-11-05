Mt Darwin Girl Successfully Undergoes Operation

Sharon Chirata (16) whose plight came to light after appealing for help on national broadcaster to undergo plastic surgery after suffering serious burns had successful corrective operation carried out after Impala Car Rental through their benevolent Alfred Dondo Foundation chipped in.

Tracy Ngoma, Impala Brand and Marketing Manager said the successful operation had already improved Sharon’s ability to lift her arm.

“She is going to do some of the things in terms of aesthetics in the face in stages, so we may have stage 2 to do final touches as the condition she was had gone for a long time that some of the blood veins had hardened especially on the neck and the mouth, to ensure that she is 100 percent the condition she was,” said Ngoma.

Sharon said she is happy and is looking forward to return to school.

“I want to thank Impala for the assistance and the operation I went through, I was scared of the operation but I am happy that it was successful,” she said.

Sharon’s guardian Peter Chirata thanked Impala and the anonymous doctor for assisting his daughter saying the condition she is under right now is quite different.

“I want to thank Impala Car Rental and anyone else who assisted my daughter, you can see that she is now different from how she was before, I am very thankful,” he said.

Ngoma said the operation done to Sharon has made a difference as she is now able to lift her arm, something she could not do before.

Impala Car Rental will also pay Sharon’s school fees and secure she gets a birth certificate with the assistance of Musasa Project.

Sharon’s biological father died while she was abandoned by her mother together with her twin sister Shelter, until they were taken into the care of an uncle and his wife.