MSCs’ Jera dreams big

SOUTH Africa-based former Mutare Sports Club (MSC) rugby team player Dylan Jera dreaming of donning the Cheetahs’ jersey soon.

By Fungayi Munyoro

The 23 year-old first centre who dabbled in basketball and boxing before settling for rugby is currently plying his trade for Primrose on the other side of the Limpopo river.

The Mutare born star started his career ten years ago at Mutare Boys High School.

“Rugby has always been first love even though I have played basketball and boxing during my high school days,” Jera said.

At one time he was forced to introduce the sport at a school that he had transferred to as it did not have the sport.

“I was at Mutare Boys High School for three years before transferring to St Joseph’s High School. The school did not have a rugby team.

“I decided to take the initiative and start a 7’s team. We did not have any funding from the school and we used our money to travel for games during weekends, ” he said.

Jera joined MSC in 2011 where he started off as a potter – carrying teammates’ bags before he was given game time later that year.

“Many times I felt discouraged and I thought I was not going to have a chance to play but I kept pushing forward until I made my debut the same year, ” he narrated.

In 2016, he got an invitation to play for Durban based 7’s rugby side Durban Collegians.

Jera remembered his first game with nostalgia.

“My first game against Varsity College was not my best. I let my nerves get better of me as it was my first time playing in front of a large crowd. It was a learning curve and I continued working hard, ” he said.

He returned home in 2018 and joined a local team Mountain Lions where he continued playing 7’s rugby.

Opportunities began to come through for the talented player.

He got selected for Cheetahs trials but even though he failed to secure a place he managed to book a place in the Goshawks side.

“I am still looking forward to play for the Cheetahs and it is still a big part of my game plan, ” he said.