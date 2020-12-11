Mother and Daughter Drown In Buhera

Three Buhera villagers including mother and her daughter drowned while attempting to cross flooded river in two separate incidents, Manicaland police spokesperson inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa has confirmed.

“The police would like to warn members of the public not to attempt crossing flooded rivers. During the rainy season every year people drown because of impatience when crossing flooded rivers,” Kakohwa said.

Kakohwa said Lucia Dune of Mazakwata village under Chief Nyashanu who had her nine year old baby strapped on her back drowned in Murambwe River on December 5 while another villager, Wiliam Mundwa (47) drowned in the same river the following day.

Dune was coming from Chisora village where she had gone to buy some mango fruits in the company of two male juveniles.

Dune who had a baby strapped on her back attempted to cross the river in the morning and was swept away.

Her lifeless body was retrieved the following day while her child is yet to be found.

On a separate incident Mundwa (47) was assisting fellow villagers to cross the river before he was swept away.

Before he was swept away he had successfully helped Nicholas Chipunza to cross the flooded river.