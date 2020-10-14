Moroccan Football Clubs Get Relief Funds Ahead Of CAF Participation

After incurring heavy losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moroccan clubs participating in continental football will be relieved when they receive financial aid from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

By Mthokozisi Dube

In an unprecedented move, the FRMF in March chartered a plane to allow Raja Casablanca to travel to Lubumbashi in the best conditions ahead of their all-important clash with TP Mazembe.

Raja returned home with the much-needed 3-0 aggregate win.The federation also decided to grant Moroccan clubs bonuses based on their performance on the national stage.

“And those who take part in the African Cups receive financial aid from the federation for travel and accommodation,” Jamal Kouachi, a member of the FRMF steering committee, said earlier this year.

Moroccan football giants Raja Casablanca finally ended a seven-year title drought after winning the Botola League on Sunday.

The three-time African champions now shift focus to the Caf Champions League where they face Egyptians giants Zamalek, who played second fiddle to Al Ahly in the just-ended season, on Sunday.

Ahly secured their 42nd title with seven games to play, leaving Zamalek to scramble for second best with Pyramids FC.

Raja are not the only Moroccan club getting ready to pursue continental success.

In a historic feat, four Moroccan teams involved in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup all progressed to the semi-finals early in March.

Raja Casablanca elbowed out giants TP Mazembe of DRC after a 3-0 aggregate win. Wydad Athletic Club, Raja’s crosstown rivals, eliminated Etoile Sahel of Tunisia on a similar 3-0 aggregate scoreline to book a place in the semi-final.

In the Confederations Cup, Sporting Renaissance of Berkane and Hassania of Agadir overcame Al-Masry of Egypt 3-1 on aggregate and Al-Nasr of Benghazi of Libya 7-0 respectively.

Interestingly, the two Moroccan teams will meet in the two-legged semi-final.

Wydad are the only team from the north African country to have won the Champions League after the turn of the millennium, capturing it in 2017.

On the other hand, Moroccan teams have won the Confederations Cup four times since 2000. FAR Rabat were crowned champions in 2005, FUS Rabat in 2010, Moghreb Tétouan in 2011 and Raja Casablanca in 2017.

The flattering record reflects the efforts made to improve Moroccan football, under the impetus of the FRMF and its accomplished president, Fouzi Lekjaa.

“In recent years there has been a willingness to change things, to turn professional. I’ve been playing in Morocco for just over a year and a half now and I think its league is one of the best in Africa,” explains Burkina Faso international Alain Traore. The former Monaco striker has been playing for Botola Pro club Berkane since 2018 after stints in Europe.

As a spill-off from the robust sports policy, there was an improvement in the clubs’ financial status. The clubs were placed under the supervision of the National Control and Management Directorate, a model adopted from the French. The FRMF grants each League 1 club an annual subsidy of approximately $700 000.

“Financially, the clubs are doing better. In most of them, salaries are paid on time, training conditions are improving. The general level is improving as well, Moroccan football is even more attractive, and this attracts foreign players and coaches who help to improve it,” said Traoré.