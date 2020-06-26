Molokele Asked Chamisa To Replace Him: Fresh Details Emerge

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s decision to replace party spokesperson Daniel Molokele with firebrand constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere was purely mutual and not motivated by frosty relations between the two long term allies, it has since emerged.

There have been widespread reports that Molokele had been demoted after failing to meet Chamisa’s high expectations as well as how the Hwange Central legislator handled party communications soon after the Supreme Court ruling that restored Thokozani Khupe as the MDC-T Acting President.

Molokele’s replacement also sent tongues wagging as it happened at a time a number of party legislators were crossing the floor to join Khupe.

However a close source within the party told 263Chat that Molokele who is also the Hwange Central legislator had already asked Chamisa to look for a replacement as he wanted to concentrate on other interests.

“Molokele’s decision was based on commitment towards his vast personal projects, family in South Africa, a constituency to serve and also the task of chairing the parliamentary committee on education,” the source said.

The source added that the party standing committee was already in the process of discussing Molokele’s new role in the party as he is widely viewed as a cornerstone in Matebeleland North region.

In an earlier interview before the reshuffle, Molokele had gone public about his support for Chamisa and the MDC Alliance party.

“I am clear, I support Advocate Chamisa. I don’t support Khupe, I don’t support Mwonzora, I don’t support Komichi,” said Molokele.

This comes at a time the MDC-A has seen a number of its MPs jump ship to the rival MDC-T party led by Thokozani Khupe in recent weeks to save them from recall.

Chamisa has been often criticized for chastising loyal and long serving members who were in the original MDC in 1999 from influential positions in the MDC-A instead choosing to reward some deserters (Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube) and new comers like Fadzai Mahere.