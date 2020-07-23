Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

Health
By Staff Reporter
A researcher holds a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at the National Primate Research Center of Chulalongkorn University in Thailand. Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

AU Special Envoy for COVID Strive Masiyiwa has announced the arrival of COVID-19 Test Laboratories in Zimbabwe.

Masiyiwa wrote:

A few weeks ago someone made a presentation to me on a new Technology for T-Testing.

I immediately spotted its potential to help African countries at borders and airports. It can also help airlines. It is called a Mobile Laboratory.

So I acted:

#1. We put it on the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) so that every African country can buy.
Several African countries have now ordered the system for their borders.

#2. I ordered them using my own money; five laboratories for US$150 000 for the border between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

We then dispatched teams to the border post and, working in collaboration with Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health and the Immigration department, we have now built a full laboratory and staffed it.

Although the work was done by teams from Econet’s engineering teams working with our Ambulance business Medical Air Rescue Services (MARS) it is for FREE as part of our own efforts to end this pandemic.

Our plan is to put such systems at all border posts and airports so that people can goods can move quickly.

Instead of waiting 5 days for results, they can get them within 30 minutes!

Staff Reporter 3910 posts 1 comments

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

More Stories

Why one of three African candidates fits the bill as the new…

Typhoid Outbreak In Harare’s Sunningdale Suburb

Zim Targets 100 000 COVID-19 Tests In Communities

1 of 133
You cannot copy content of this page
error: Content is protected !!