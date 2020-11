Mitchell Amuli popularly known as Moana who died in a car accident that also claimed popular socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure will now be buried on Thursday following the conclusion of DNA tests, Doves has announced.

The giant funeral service provider also announced that her body will be taken from their palour this afternoon to Highfield via the accident site in Hatcliffe.

“We are humbled to announce that the Celebration of Life ceremonies for the late Mitchelle ‘Moana’ Amuli will commence this afternoon in Harare.

“Her mortal remains are expected to depart Doves Funeral Parlour this afternoon and the cortege will proceed to the Hatcliffe site where her life was taken into eternity on Borrowdale Road enroute to her family home in Engineering, Highfield for the overnight wake.

“Her Interment will be held on Thursday the 19th of November 2020 from Zororo Memorial Park, Harare,” said Doves.

Moana, a fitness bunny and model was burnt beyond recognition together with Malawian Limumba Karim and Mozambican Alisha Adams while coming from Ginimbi’s Dreams Night Club where she was celebrating her birthday.

She rose to prominence after featuring on Jah Prayzah’s music video Munyaradzi, Freeman’s Muridzo and Takura’s Zvemoyo.

Ginimbi was buried on Saturday at his Domboshawa mansion in Domboshawa in a funeral that attracted thousands of people from Zimbabwe and abroad.