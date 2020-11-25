fbpx

Moana Burial Saga: Burial Deferred Further

Courts
By Staff Reporter

Controversy around the late fitness trainer and socialite Mitchell ‘Moana’ Amuli’s burial continues as High Court Judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda defers judgement to a date to be announced.

More to follow…

 

Staff Reporter 4035 posts 1 comments

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

More Stories

Sally Mugabe Hospital Nurse Acquitted Over Inciting…

High Court Defers Ruling On Chin’ono’s Bail Appeal to…

High Court Postpones Chin’ono Bail Hearing to…

1 of 195
You cannot copy content of this page
error: Content is protected !!