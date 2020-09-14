Mnangagwa’s Aide Nabbed for Robbery

An employee from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko last week facing robbery charges after he was hired to threaten and recover money from a landlord following a dispute with his evicted tenants.

Allegations are that sometime in 2019 the accused, Ruth Mwandi, Langton Bhunu and Peter Mulumba were offered a house to rent in Msasa by the complainant Chalton Chirimuuta.

They paid US$550 as rental fees.

The accused were immediately evicted from the house and Chirimuuta offered to refund them which he did not do on time.

According to the state, Chirimuuta became evasive prompting accused, Mwandi and other accomplices who are already on remand to hire the services of the accused, Chipangamati to recover their money.

Chipangamati, in company of the other accused persons proceeded to Chirimuuta’s place of residence where they tied the complainant and assaulted him in front of his family.

The accused further took three cellphones belonging to the complainant’s family and later fired shots.

The matter was reported at ZRP Braeside and investigations were carried out leading to then arrest of the accused person on charges of robbery.