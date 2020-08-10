Mnangagwa Softens Up, Calls For Peace

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday called for peace in the country after weeks of high political and social tensions which has seen the government coming in hard on its critics and opposition leaders.

More than two dozen people have been arrested and several others have been beaten for various political reason in the lead up to the foiled demonstration last month and the acts have countries after.

This has attracted worldwide condemnation as the human rights violations continue with government officials taking turns to further threaten opposition members.

In his Heroes Day speech, Mnangagwa took a softer stance than the one he showed last week where he threatened to deal with opposition members, by calling for peace despite repeating calls that his administration is under attack from external forces.

“Today we are holding our commemorations against the background of renewed glaring, and unjustified attacks by our perennial detractors, both inside and outside our borders.

“Like the heroes of yesteryear, today we have no alternative; we must as Zimbabweans close ranks by uniting, in peace, harmony and with resolute patriotism and self-love to chart a brighter future for ourselves and for the sake of our motherland.

“Our position is clear; a firm foundation has been laid and continues to be strengthened for a thriving constitutional democracy, and just, open, accountable and prosperous society,” said Mnangagwa.

Last week, Mnangagwa said his government is under attack both from external and internal forces who want to destabilize the economy.

He further threatened to wipe out opposition elements whom he called terrorist organisations.

The current wave of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe got world recognition after well-known figures like Hopewell Chin’ono, novelist Tsitsi Dangarembgwa and MDC A spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere were all arrested.

Chin’ono is still battling to get bail together with the convener of the foiled July 31 demonstration, Jacob Ngarivhume.

Mnangagwa vowed that his government will sail through the turbulent times despite the economy hitting a brick wall since he came into office in 2017.

“Our success is inevitable. The divisive falsehoods and concoctions by renegades and supremacists who want to pounce on our natural resources will never win the day. Truth shall triumph over lies, and good over evil,” he said.