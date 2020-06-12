Mnangagwa Relaxes Lockdown Restrictions

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that the country remains under level two of national lockdown with only registered informal sector players allowed to resume operations.

Speaking during a Covid-19 lockdown update at State House today, the President urged informal traders to register their operations in order to resume working.

“Although our lockdown remains at Level 2, let us begin to further open up, remembering that we all have a role to play. All our people in the informal sector, who have not formally registered themselves or their enterprises, are directed to do so forthwith. Once they can prove that such registration has been made, they can resume their operations,” said Mnangagwa.

He said those who will open are obliged to obey laid down Covid-19 preventive measures while church gatherings will remain at a maximum of fifty.

“Upon resuming their work, they are compelled to adhere to the laid down COVID-19 prevention requirements, such as the wearing of masks, washing or sanitization of hands and social distancing. Gathering for purposes of worship must remain at a maximum of fifty and in full compliance with all the COVID-19 prevention measures, People are urged to travel when it is absolutely necessary” he said

President Mnangagwa further announced that the suspension on rent payment has been lifted with arrears expected to be paid within a period of six months.

“The moratorium on rent payment, made during the early phases of the lockdown is hereby lifted. Rent arrears can be settled in instalments spread over a period of six months,” he added.

The country has been under lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen the country recording more than 300 positive cases.