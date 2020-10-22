Mnangagwa Re-Affirms Land Reform Is Irreversible

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated that the land reform programme is irreversible as the signing of the Global Compensation Agreement with former white commercial farmers was a commitment to constitutionalism.

In September, the Government signed a US$3.5 billion Global Compensation Agreement with farmers’ representative groups.

Under the agreement, the government is legally required only to pay for infrastructures such as buildings and dams and not movable assets that were left behind such as irrigation pipes, tractors and all other farming equipment.

Officially the Third session of the Ninth of Parliament and also addressing the State of the Nation Address (SONA) President Mnangagwa said it is now the obligation of everyone to ensure productivity.

“This historic signing of the Global Compensation Agreement reaffirmed the irreversibility of the land Reform Programme. It further symbolized my Government’s commitment to the entrenchment of constitutionalism, rule of law and respect for property rights.

“It is now incumbent on all of us to ensure production and productivity is galvanized on our land. The Meteorological Department has forecast a normal to above normal 2020/2021 rainfall season.

“We must therefore ensure that all measures are in place for a successful agriculture season. I commend communities throughout the country for the land preparations made under the Presidential Climate Proofed Agriculture Program, Pfumvudza/Intwasa,” said President Mnangagwa

He said through the Presidential Input Scheme over 1 million families have benefited from the free inputs scheme.

“The Presidential Input Support Scheme will see over 1, 8 million households being supported with free inputs to grow maize and traditional grains, while cotton farmers will also to receive support. Input distribution under this facility has commenced in earnest.

“The opening up of the horticulture space for our rural communities as a vehicle for improved economic inclusion and empowerment is essential. To this end, my Government has resolved to roll out the Presidential Horticulture Scheme,” he said

He added that the accelerated resuscitation and development of irrigation scheme as well as construction of dams in all provinces will help climate-proof our agriculture against the adverse effects of climate change and that private sector-led financing models are being rolled out for farmers to access both mechanization and inputs.