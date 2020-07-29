Mnangagwa Mourns Perrance Shiri

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the late Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri who passed on this morning as a true patriot who devoted his life to the liberation of the country.

In his condolence message, Mnangagwa expressed deep sorrow on the passing on of his minister of Agriculture, Lands, Water and Rural Resettlement.

“I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a longtime friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country. May His Soul Rest In Peace,” the President said in a statement.

At the time of his death, the former liberation war fighter was a Politburo member in the ruling party following his retirement from the army in November 2017.

Details of the cause of his death are yet to be revealed.

More to follow……