Mnangagwa Laments Disaster-Plagued Term Of Office

President Emerson Mnangagwa has lamented over the country’s political crisis, blaming “a divisive opposition” and Western sanctions for his government’s failure to deliver an economic turnaround.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday morning, Mnangagwa said his term has been plagued by disasters naming cyclone idai, drought and now COVID-19 among other challenges, though he vowed to emerge triumphant.

“Undoubtedly, my administration has faced many hurdles and attacks since its inauguration. These included the divisive politics of some opposition elements, the illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, droughts and more recently, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic

“Added to this, is economic aggression, local currency manipulation and detractors who fear the inevitable imminent success of our reforms,” said Mnangagwa.

He added that his government will continue to strike a balance between peace and stability and protection of civil rights on the other hand.

“In this regard, we will continue to strive to achieve the delicate balance between the maintenance of peace and security on the one hand and protecting civil liberties and individual rights on the other,” he said.