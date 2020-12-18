Mnangagwa Disapproves ‘Youthful’ Nehanda Statue

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has disapproved the widely condemned statue of the first chimurenga heroine Mbuya Nehanda due its youthfulness which did not depict her true physical appearance.

Local artist David Mutasa had been tasked with the production of the bronze statue which will be mounted at corner Julius Nyerere Way and Samora Machel Avenue.

Speaking to a local television network, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said Mnangagwa did not agree with the initial production because it resembled a youthful Nehanda.

“When we have that kind of artistic production there are key features which must ensure that onlookers immediately connect with the production and one key feature has to do with the physical appearance of the real life figure you are talking about so the President immediately reacted he wanted to understand why artistically VaMutasa had decided to make Nehanda look a lot more youthful.

“Then it emerged that the reality is that VaMutasa had in fact done something that approximated Nehanda in life but the authorities at the monuments and museums were of the different view they thought the artistic production must convey and communicate vigor, permanence, youthfulness of the spirit which Nehanda incarnates or personifies so they then suggested that Nehanda be made a lot younger to suggest that buoyancy which they wanted to communicate to the onlooker.

“The President didn’t agree and as it turns out that youthful face of Nehanda will be put away and will have a Nehanda who is closer to how the good lady looked in real life which means a lot more wrinkled well past middle aged but of course showing the strength and stresses of captivity.” said Charamba.

The yet to be mounted statue of Mbuya Nehanda became a source of ridicule with people saying it did not depict the real picture of celebrated first chimurenga heroine.

Other felt the statue depicted a youthful Mbuya Nehanda with a figure and a big bust, far from her circulating images.