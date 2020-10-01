Mnangagwa Calls For Peace

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday called on opposition parties and church organisations to channel their energy towards national development and desist from violent demonstrations and disruptive politics.

He was officiating at an event to launch US$51 million farm mechanisation facility from Belarus.

Mnangagwa’s government has been facing massive resistance and violent protest from the opposition members and civil society organisations since the disputed elections.

He has in the past threatened to ruthlessly deal the opposition forces. However, yesterday he made a peace offering calling on every citizen to work for the national good.

“I call upon all our Zimbabwean citizens to occupy themselves with the concept of productivity and abandon the dreaming they have in mind of demonstrations and violence.

“I encourage all political parties, churches and non-governmental organisations to mobilise our communities to be more productive leveraging on Government policies and programmes,’ he said.

Despite shutting the door for a national dialogue with the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-Alliance, Mnangagwa said his administration: “Remains open to ideas, perspectives, opportunities, partnerships and investments to revamp and grow the sector and the economy at large…”