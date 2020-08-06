Mliswa Urges ED To Emulate Mugabe’s Iron Fist Rule

Outspoken Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa has astonishingly called for total closure of democratic space in Zimbabwe reminiscent of the late former President Robert Mugabe’s reign in the wake of what he termed “indiscipline” on various social media platforms.

In a tweet he posted this morning, Mliswa insinuated that democracy should not be tolerated in the country and went further to stress that the appointment of military personnel who are tough will help advance the nation’s cause.

“This country needs a dogmatic leader because democracy and its ideals such as freedom of speech we don’t accept. The indiscipline is too much. Mugabe had a peaceful reign because he was dogmatic in dealing us,” Mliswa said.

Under former President Mugabe’s 37 year rule, democracy was seldom upheld with voices of dissent often muzzled.

Ironically, Mliswa widely viewed as a democrat, has often advocated for liberal tenets of freedom of expression and public accountability of state resources.

His sentiments come at a time opposition political activists and politicians are using social media platforms to express their resentment of the political status quo and organizing mass demonstrations against the government, a development Mliswa is highly critical of.

“We must be mature enough to respect our constitution and not seek some Arab Spring scenarios here. That won’t happen. No matter the frustrations out there let’s be constitutionalists and wait for 2023 and vote our choices into power,” he said.

The firebrand independent legislator was in support of President Mnangagwa’s recent appointment of vice president, Costantino Chiwenga and Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza as the minister of health and substantive permanent secretary in the ministry of health, respectively.

“This is the approach that informs the appointment of VP Chiwenga. He is a dogmatic leader who brings order for progress. We need the military to keep us in check; we need tough people who will do things to advance the cause of the country,” he added.

Recently, Mnangagwa’s administration has targeted prominent opposition activists and journalists who have been highly critical of the government on various social media spaces who include jailed opposition leader, Jacob Ngarivhume and Hopewell Chino’no.