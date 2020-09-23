Mliswa Rips Into July Moyo, Labels Him Worst Local Govt Minister

Outspoken Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has ripped into Local Government Minister July Moyo labeling him the ‘worst minister’ under that portfolio while accusing him of conniving with controversial business-man Billy Rautenbach to displace housing cooperatives allocated land at Aspindale in Harare.

Addressing journalists in Harare Wednesday morning, the firebrand legislator said Moyo was worse than former Minister of Local Government Ignatius Chombo whom he hailed for at least defending late President Robert Mugabe and the ruling Zanu PF party.

“July Moyo you are the worst Minister of local Government, Chombo was better at least ayiita achidefender Mugabe achisimbisa musangano (he did corruption defending Mugabe and strengthening the party) you are totally useless.

“You lost your (Parliamentary) seat, you are only there at the mercy of the President but you are destroying the President every day, in the midlands province you have caused more havoc for this country yet politically the Midlands is weak. Masvingo is strong makuhwa kuna President everyday uchiita chitsotsi chakadai (you are gossipping to the president yet you are not clean),” charged Mliswa

He accused Provincial Minister for Harare Province Oliver Chidawu of conniving with Moyo and misrepresenting facts to President Mnangagwa over the land wrangle between co-operatives from Aspindale Park and business tycoon Billy Rautenbach.

Mliswa said he had the evidence that Rautenbach was using fake documents.

Rautenbach claims ownership of the area following the cancellation of an offer letter that had been given to the cooperatives by government during the tenure of former Local government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Minister July Moyo is said to have reversed the move, cancelling the offer letter and paving the way for Rautenbach to come in with plans for a medium density suburb, leaving the residents in the open.