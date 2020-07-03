Mliswa Rants Over Parly Suspension

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa who is serving a six sitting suspension after a heated debate with Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has taken a swipe at the latter over the moratorium.

Mliswa had a showdown with Mudenda after he allegedly manhandled Seke legislator Munyaradzi Tobias Kashambe during a debate on June 4. The combative legislator who was on a final warning later got suspended for defying Mudenda’s orders.

He took to social media to express his discontentment saying the Speaker is often under pressure from Zanu PF.

“Whilst we’re aware I was ejected from Parliament and banned for the next 6 sittings, I believe it’s important when one is in office to comply with the very same rules that you have to preside over. When you don’t, it creates anarchy and dictatorial tendencies emerge.

“I have great respect for the Speaker but he is often unnecessarily put under pressure by @ZANUPF Official. As one who has always advised me to have a comprehensive understanding of the Standing Rules and Orders, I have taken this advice to heart and am as such well-versed” posted Mliswa on microblogging site Twitter.

The Independent legislator said he is going to make a decision after consulting fellow Member Parliament Tendai Biti (MDC Alliance).

“As a legislator, it’s important to understand the rules that govern the institution you belong to as well as the Zim Constitution. I’ve also taken time to consult with one of the most brilliant constitutional minds I know, @BitiTendai. I am subsequently going to make a decision

“My decision will be targeted towards ensuring that the independence of the institution remains intact. It will also assist in dispelling the prevailing fear that institutions become personalized. Parly becomes weak if members are compromised. I am thinking and looking deep into it,” he said.

The former Zanu PF member said the six sitting suspension was supposed to be four and the decision may be small but can tarnish the character of a faultless person due to party pressure.

“So far I have gleaned, the decision to ban me for 6 sittings should actually have been 4. These decisions that may seem small in isolation but have the propensity to add up and tarnish an otherwise impeccable character, due to party pressure. As a former Chairperson, they worked against me to remove me to protect their own. Just because one has the majority, it should not mean you abuse the advantage, introspection is needed” he said.