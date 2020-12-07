Mliswa Predicts Zanu PF Split After DCC Elections

Firebrand former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman and independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has castigated the ongoing Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections, predicting a split of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter, the outspoken legislator said the cracks in the ruling party are obvious and will be disastrous for the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

“Observations of a Political Commentator…[email protected] Official DCC elections began from a problematic position. Structures weren’t in place, no cell/branch elections were conducted. The DCC were marred by impositions and accusations of anti-ED, G40, Gamatox taunts were rife instead of convincing the people what one has to offer.

“People simply want to know what candidates will do to turn around the economy and address their welfare. The fissures are apparent and come 2023 this will be disastrous for the party. How do you call provinces people’s provinces when all the Chairs save for Chadzamira and maybe Matiza weren’t elected.

“So you have a scenario where unelected Chairpersons appoint their own unelected persons who go on to impose people not in structures. It’s a horror I’d hate to be a Zanu PF Official leader in such a fiasco where gossiping and rumormongering rule the day. You can never take somebody’s vote away from them. They’ll keep it with them to your detriment,” charged Mliswa.

He said more trouble lie ahead and called for the nullification of the DCC elections telling the ruling party to restructure.

“More trouble and purging lies ahead and come 2023 they’ll be a split. In an area of 120 voters where only 20 vote can you say the will of the people has been encompassed? What about the other 100? The best thing @ZANUPF Official is to nullify these elections and restructure.

“Restructuring may commence from January 2021 beginning with the Cells then the Branches in February followed by District elections in March and Provincial in April, Central Committee in May with Politburo being subsequently formed. That would be my advice.” he said.

Contacted for comment Zanu PF director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi dismissed Mliswa’s assertions saying nothing had changed from what party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri said with regards to the polls.

“Here is a comment from a discredited outsider who is not oftenly associated with the truth. For goodness sake, the Party’s. National Chairman CDE OCZ Muchinguri has pronounced herself and the Party’s position on the DCCs elections progress where she unequivocally expressed gratitude to the progress thus far, underscoring that 80% are nearing completion and running smoothly. With regards to that position, nothing has changed.” said Mugwadi.